The University of Oregon Ducks survived the Washington State Cougars Saturday night 38 to 31 in Pullman. The Ducks were tied at 21 during halftime, but Quarterback Marcus Mariota was nearly flawless in the second half finishing 21-of-25 for 329 yards and five touchdowns. The Cougars did pressure the Heisman Trophy candidate sacking Mariota 7 times in the victory.

Mariota: "You know we knew that they were an aggressive defense and we were going to have to take a couple of hits, but we just had to keep chugging and guys up front, guys outside, we executed well."

The number 2 ranked Ducks play this Thursday evening at Autzen against the Arizona Wildcats.

The Oregon State Beavers controlled the San Diego State Aztecs 28 to 7 Saturday night in Corvallis. Quarterback Sean Mannion threw for 275 yards to set an Oregon State record. Mannion's passing yards gave him 11,339 for his career, pulling him in front of Derek Anderson atop the Beavers' career list.

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