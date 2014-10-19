The 9th Ranked University of Oregon Ducks routed their Northwest Rival, the Washington Huskies, 45 to 20 Saturday night. Freshman Royce Freeman ran for 169 yards and four touchdowns, the most in a single game for a Duck since Kenjon Barner, who had five against USC in 2012.

The Ducks extended their winning streak over Washington to 11 straight games and celebrated the 20th anniversary of "The Pick." The interception turned touchdown against Washington in 1994 is considered by most Duck fans to be a pivotal shift in the football program, ushering in the current era of success.

The Oregon State Beavers are looking to rebound after a disappointing loss to the University of Utah Utes last Thursday. They face Stanford in Palo Alto next Saturday.

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