The University of Oregon Ducks Overcame their 2 season hump against Stanford, Saturday. The fifth-ranked Ducks routed The Cardinal 45 to 16 at Autzen Stadium. Quarterback and Heisman candidate Marcus Mariota threw for 258 yards and two touchdowns and ran for two more scores.

Oregon climbed to No. 2 in the AP rankings this season but stumbled with a home loss to Arizona in October. The Ducks have since recovered and they're gunning for the inaugural playoffs.

The Oregon State Beavers weren't so lucky against The University of California, Berkley. The Beavers lost 44 to 31 in Reeser Stadium. Quarterback Sean Mannion had a record-setting performance completing 30 of 45 passes for 320 yards. The Beves have now lost three in a row.

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