The University of Oregon Ducks clinched the Pac-12 North Saturday night with a 51-27 win over 17th ranked Utah Utes. Quarterback Marcus Mariota threw three touchdown passes and ran for another.

The Utes were on their way to taking a lead early in the second quarter when Utah quarterback Travis Wilson connected with receiver Kaelin Clay, who was cruising to long touchdown when he *casually dropped the ball less than a yard before he crossed the goal line. As the Utes celebrated, Oregon's Joe Walker grabbed the ball and chugged down the sideline for a touchdown. The Utes came close, but never recovered after the momentum shift. The win and a loss from Auburn University keeps the Ducks in secured in the race for a playoff spot.

The Oregon State Beavers didn't fare so well in Corvallis Saturday, losing 39 to 32 to the Washington State Cougars. Quarterback Sean Mannion, who set the Pac-12 all-time record for passing yards last weekend, threw for 419 yards and a touchdown for the Beves who have lost four straight.

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