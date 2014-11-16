The Oregon State Beavers upset number 6th ranked Arizona State 35 to 27 Saturday night in Corvallis. Quarterback Sean Mannion's 66-yard touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter gave the Beavers the lead. With 1:38 left, Michael Doctor's 35-yard interception return for a score sealed win. The Beavers snapped a four-game losing streak, while the Sun Devils snapped a five-game winning streak. The loss to the slumping Beavers hurt A-S-U's shot at a second straight berth in the Pac-12 championship game.

The number 2 ranked Oregon Ducks had a bye this week. They face the Colorado Buffalos next week in Autzen.

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