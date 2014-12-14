Oregon Quarterback Marcus Mariota Wins Heisman Trophy

University of Oregon quarterback Marcus Mariota has won college football's most prestigious award, the Heisman Trophy.

Mariota is the first Oregon player, and the first Hawaiian native to win the award. Mariota was the definitive favorite to win. He accounted for a Pac-12 record 53 touchdowns and led the Ducks to a spot in the first College Football Playoff. In an emotional acceptance speech, Mariota thanked his team, his coaches and the Polynesian community.

Mariota: "Young Poly-Athletes everywhere: You should take this as motivation and dream big and strive for greatness. Finally, mom, dad, Matt, and the rest of my family: Thank you. (Polynesian saying), God bless and go Ducks."

Mariota is the first player to win the Heisman from the Pacific Northwest since Terry Baker of Oregon State in 1962. Mariota and the Ducks will face last year's Heisman winner, quarterback Jameis Winston, and his Florida State Seminoles in the Rose Bowl.

copyright, 2014 KLCC