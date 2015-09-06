The University of Oregon Ducks entered the 2015 season with a 61-42 win against the Eastern Washington Eagles, Saturday.

Quarterback Vernon Adams threw for two touchdowns and looked flashy at times, but took a scary fourth-quarter hit, causing him to leave the game. Adams said he was unsure how he was going to feel in his first game at Autzen Stadium, and playing against his Alma Mater.

Adams: "And when I came out there today, for pregame, it was emotional, you know seeing my friends, and coming up to them and hugging them and stuff, but it was also really fun coming out there, and starting my first game as a duck, you know, we had a lot of fun out there, the fans are awesome."

Adams wasn't the only offensive player to shine. Running back Royce Freeman ran for a career-high 180 yards and three scores. The real question for the Ducks was the defense. Oregon gave up 438 passing yards during the game exposing a weak secondary. Next week, the Ducks travel to East Lansing, Michigan, to face a tough Michigan State opponent.