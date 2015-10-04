The Oregon Ducks rebounded with a win against Colorado, following a blowout loss at home last week against Utah. The game in Boulder was delayed for about an hour due to lightning. Most of the early workload went to running back Royce Freeman, who rushed for 163 yards and scored twice. KLCC's Desmond O'Boyle says in addition to lingering problems on defense, the Ducks played carousel at the quarterback position.

O'Boyle: "Recent transfer quarterback Vernon Adams was ruled out, presumably due to a lingering finger injury from two weeks ago. The Ducks shuffled between backups Jeff Lockie and Taylor Alie, neither of whom was spectacular. Between the two, they went 12-of-20 for 137 yards and a touchdown. Wide receiver Bralon Addison added a 39-yard touchdown pass on a trick play. Saturday's game leaves questions at quarterback for the Ducks going into next week."

There was a moment of silence before kickoff for the people who died in the shooting at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Next week, Oregon plays pass-happy Washington State at Autzen, and Oregon State plays Arizona in Tucson.

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