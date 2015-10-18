The University of Oregon Ducks continued their winning streak against northwest rival Washington 26-20, Saturday night. The Ducks have now beaten the Huskies 12 times in a row. The game marked the return of quarterback Vernon Adams, who has been battling a finger injury, and wide receiver Darren Carrington, who missed the first 6 games of the season due to a suspension.

Head Coach Mark Helfrich says the conference win was huge.

Helfrich: "We've let a couple get away in our mind, which is unfortunate, but anytime you can win at Huskies stadium, that's good for a Duck."

[Audio courtesy of ESPN.COM] Adams passed for 272 yards and two touchdowns.

The Oregon State Beavers didn't fare as well against Washington State, losing 52 to 31. This is the third consecutive week the Beavers have given up more than 40 points on defense. Next week the Ducks play Arizona State in Tempe, the Beavers host Colorado in Corvallis.

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