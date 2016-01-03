The University of Oregon Ducks couldn't hold off Texas Christian University's Horned Frogs Saturday evening in the Alamo Bowl. The game came down to "Whose backup quarterback was better?"

In the first half, the Ducks looked unstoppable. The offense scored 31 points, and the defense pitched a shutout. TCU was without their starting quarterback, Trevone Boykin, following a bar dispute in the days before. It looked like another Oregon blowout. Then quarterback Vernon Adams injured his head late in the second half, and would not return. The Ducks would also be without their starting center Matt Hegarty. The second half was a nightmare. TCU scored 47 points and Oregon gained only 18 yards in regulation. Head Coach Mark Helfrich addressed media after the loss.

Helfrich: "You know, everybody wants to point a finger at one person, point it at me. Blame me. I'm 100% good with that. And then every single person, including me, needs to improve. In this kind of game, there were so many odd things that happened, so many guys that were available, not available. Our guys battled, and they believed until the end, and there is a ton to be said for that."

[Audio courtesy of GoDucks.com]

The loss puts Oregon Defensive Coordinator Don Pullem under criticism. After the triple overtime defeat, Oregon seniors wore faces of disappointment as a sea of purple flooded the field.

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