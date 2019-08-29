Oregon State University and the University of Oregon are set to kick-off their 2019 football seasons.

Oregon State is hosting Oklahoma State, marking the first time the Beavers have opened at home since 2015.

Second year Oregon State Head Coach Jonathan Smith says his team is ready get the season underway. At media day this week, Smith noted that “it’s always an exciting time of year to finally kind of get into game week and to get this thing started. I was really pleased with our work that these guys put in during camp in the month of August leading up to this point. Playing a quality opponent, a program we got a ton of respect for.”

Kickoff is Friday night at 7:30 in Corvallis.

Meanwhile No. 11 ranked University of Oregon is traveling to Dallas to face No. 16 Auburn. Head Coach Mario Cristobal says facing a team like Auburn brings certain challenges. Cristobal says one of those challenges is ”as a coach, when you prepare for a team like this, is making sure you eliminate the clutter because if you can’t play fast against a fast and explosive team, it’s ‘gonna be a problem.”

The Ducks-Tigers match-up is the only top 25 game this week. Kickoff is Saturday at 4:30.

Copyright KLCC, 2019