Both the University of Oregon and Oregon State University scored Pac-12 football wins Saturday night.

The No. 13 Ducks (4-1) had a rough start to their match up with Cal (4-2) at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, with three early turnovers and an interception, and went into the half scoreless and down by seven. The Ducks took the lead in the third quarter and topped the bears with a final score of 17-7.

Ducks quarterback and Eugene native Justin Herbert has now thrown for touchdowns in 33 consecutive games, which is the longest streak in the nation. Herbert moved into second at Oregon in career passing yards with 8,411 and is now behind only Marcus Mariota.

Credit @beaverfootball Twitter Isaiah Hodgins (17) pulls down a touchdown pass on Saturday, October 5, 2019, in the Beavers' 48 to 31 victory over UCLA in Los Angeles.

In Los Angeles, Oregon State (2-3) came out strong in their contest with UCLA (1-5). The Beavers led 37-10 at the half and ended with a final score of 48-31.

OSU’s Senior quarterback Jake Luton set a career-high with five touchdown passes. Luton leads the nation with his streak of 166 consecutive passes without an interception. The win marked the first victory for the Beavers at the Rose Bowl field since 2012.

Up Next: The Ducks host Colorado (3-2) on Friday night. The Beavers host No. 17 Utah (4-1) in Corvallis on Saturday.