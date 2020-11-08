Oregon State fell to Washington State 38-28 in Corvallis on Saturday. Beavers quarterback Tristan Gebbia passed for 329 yards and a touchdown, and Jermar Jefferson ran for 120 yards and three scores in the loss.

After the game, Beavers coach Jonathan Smith said "it's disappointing. Any time you want to come out and play your best and win games and we didn't do that tonight. A few reasons- one of those is a slow start. It took us a while to get any kind of rhythm going offensively, in the first half coming up with seven and even in the start of the second half going 3 and out twice in a row, and when you play a good team like that, it's going to put you into a hole that we just couldn't get out of.”

Jayden de Laura passed for two touchdowns and ran for a score in his college debut for the Cougars. De Laura, a 6-foot, 195-pound freshman, completed 18 of 33 passes for 227 yards and also rushed for 43 yards. Deon McIntosh had 147 yards rushing and a touchdown for the Cougars.

The Beavers, who are looking for their first winning season since 2013, will travel to take on Washington on Nov. 14. The Huskies’ first game against Cal was cancelled after a Cal player tested positive for COVID-19.

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