No. 7 Oregon wasted no time in making a statement against visiting Colorado Saturday. The Ducks scored on the first drive and never looked back, beating the Buffaloes (2-6) by a final score of 52-29 in front of 51,449 fans at Autzen Stadium.

The win extended the Ducks’ home winning streak to 17 games- the third longest streak in the FBS.

Oregon’s offense finished with a season-high 568 yards of total offense. Quarterback Anthony Brown went 25-of-31 for a career high 307 yards and three touchdowns. Travis Dye rushed 13 times for 47 yards and two touchdowns, while catching five passes for a season high 75-yards and another score.

On the defensive side for the Ducks, the Buffs were held to only 22 yards of offense in the first quarter, while Noah Sewell, Mykael Wright, Verone McKinley and Jeffrey Bassa tied for the team lead with six total tackles.

Ducks fans were treated to the return of the Oregon Marching Band taking the field, as well as prominent Duck professional athletes including Marcus Mariota, Sabrina Ionescu, Satou Sabally and others who were in town to celebrate Homecoming 2021.

The Ducks (7-1 overall, 4-1 Pac 12) sit atop the Pac 12 North standings with Washington State (5-4 overall, 4-2 Pac 12) in second.

Up Next:

Oregon travels to Seattle to take on University of Washington (4-4 overall, 3-2 Pac 12) Saturday, Nov.6.

