Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Oregon State downs Arizona State in Tempe for first time in 50 years

KLCC | By Love Cross
Published November 20, 2022 at 9:01 AM PST
Oregon State won at Arizona State for the first time since 1972 Saturday, beating the Sun Devils 31-7.

The Beavers (8-3, 5-3 Pac-12) had control of the game from the start, lead 14-7 at the half, and held ASU (3-8, 2-6 Pac-12) scoreless in the second half.

Damien Martinez had 138 yards on 22 carries, scoring two touchdowns. Quarterback Ben Gulbranson was 15 for 21 with 188 yards and 1 touchdown in the win.

Oregon State’s strong showing this year has made them bowl eligible for the second consecutive season.

Up Next:

Oregon State hosts Oregon Nov. 26 in Corvallis.

Sports Oregon State Football
Love Cross
Love Cross joined KLCC in 2017. She began her public radio career as a graduate student, serving as Morning Edition Host for Boise State Public Radio in the late 1990s. She earned her undergraduate degree in Rhetoric and Communication from University of California at Davis, and her Master’s Degree from Boise State University. In addition to her work in public radio, Love teaches college-level courses in Communication and Public Speaking.
