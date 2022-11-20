Oregon State downs Arizona State in Tempe for first time in 50 years

Oregon State won at Arizona State for the first time since 1972 Saturday, beating the Sun Devils 31-7.

The Beavers (8-3, 5-3 Pac-12) had control of the game from the start, lead 14-7 at the half, and held ASU (3-8, 2-6 Pac-12) scoreless in the second half.

Damien Martinez had 138 yards on 22 carries, scoring two touchdowns. Quarterback Ben Gulbranson was 15 for 21 with 188 yards and 1 touchdown in the win.

Oregon State’s strong showing this year has made them bowl eligible for the second consecutive season.

Up Next:

Oregon State hosts Oregon Nov. 26 in Corvallis.