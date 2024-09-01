© 2024 KLCC

Oregon State relies on ground game in 38-15 victory over Idaho State

Associated Press | By Gary Horowitz
Published September 1, 2024 at 7:58 AM PDT
Jam Griffin and Anthony Hankerson each ran for over 150 yards and combined for four rushing touchdowns as Oregon State relied on its ground game in a 38-15 victory over Idaho State on Saturday.

Griffin, who played for Oregon State in 2022 and returned to Corvallis after spending last season with Ole Miss, shined in his return despite losing a first quarter fumble. He had 160 yards on 20 carries and two touchdowns.

Hankerson gained 155 yards on 24 attempts with two scores. The Beavers amassed 379 yards rushing.

Hankerson’s second touchdown of the first half — a 6-yard run with 27 seconds remaining in the second quarter — gave Oregon State a 17-9 lead at the break.

Gevani McCoy connected with David Wells Jr. on a 55-yard touchdown pass to extend the Beavers’ lead to 24-9 at 10:39 of the third quarter. Griffin’s 22-yard touchdown scamper pushed the lead to 31-9.

A 9-yard touchdown pass from Idaho State’s Hunter Hays to Michael Shulikov cut the lead to 31-15 with about one minute left in the third quarter.

Griffin’s 20-yard touchdown run in the fourth sealed the win for the Beavers.

The Beavers and Washington State are the only teams remaining in the Pac-12 after the conference's near-collapse in realignment. Both teams have a scheduling agreement with the Mountain West Conference this season.
