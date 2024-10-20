Hajj-Malik Williams accounts for 3 TDs; UNLV beats Oregon State 33-25

Hajj-Malik Williams accounted for three touchdowns, Caden Chittenden kicked field goals of 20, 34, 34 and 29 yards and UNLV beat Oregon State 33-25 Saturday night.

Williams was 15-of-27 passing for 196 yards and a touchdown and added 65 yards rushing and two TDs on 13 carries. Ricky White III had nine receptions for 88 yards, including a 22-yard touchdown that made it 33-17 with 4:53 to play.

Gevani McCoy scored on a 1-yard run to cap a 12-play, 75-yard drive and give Oregon State (4-3) a 10-3 lead with about 9 minutes left in the second quarter and his 71-yard touchdown run gave the Beavers an 11-point lead less than 7 minutes later.

Williams answered with a 2-yard TD run with 1:25 left in the first half and Chittenden's second 34-yard field goal as time expired made it 17-16 at halftime.

Williams gave UNLV (6-1) the lead for good when his 9-yard touchdown run made it 23-17 with 4:21 left in the third quarter.

McCoy finished 21-of-37 passing for 231 yards and added 81 yards rushing on 16 carries. Anthony Hankerson ran for 61 yards and a TD for Oregon State.

Copyright 2024 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.