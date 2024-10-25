Top-ranked Oregon and Heisman hopeful QB Dillon Gabriel host No. 20 Illinois

No. 1 Oregon hosts No. 20 Illinois Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

Oregon is ranked No. 1 in the current AP Top 25, the first time the team has held the top spot in the rankings since 2012. The Ducks are one of just 10 remaining undefeated teams in the nation.

Oregon is coming off a 35-0 victory at Purdue last weekend, their first road shutout since 1992. Illinois is coming off a 21-7 victory over then-No. 24 Michigan. It was the team's first ranked-vs.-ranked home win since 1991. This will be Illinois' first game against a top-ranked team in the country since the Fighting Illini won at Ohio State in 2007. That year, they went to the Rose Bowl.

Key Matchup

Illinois QB Luke Altmyer has 15 touchdown passes this season and just one interception for the best touchdown-to-interception ratio in the Power Four. He's completing 65.9% of his passes, and could be the biggest factor in the Illini's chances. Oregon has allowed just four passing touchdowns and is holding teams to 175.6 passing yards per game. Overall, the Ducks rank 15th nationally in total defense.

Players to Watch

Oregon: QB Dillon Gabriel returned to the Heisman conversation with his performance during Big Ten play. He leads the nation with a 77.0 completion percentage and is the only QB above 75% at the FBS level. He's averaging 297.2 passing yards a game ad has 15 passing touchdowns and four rushing scores.

Illinois: LB Gabe Jacas had 13 tackles, including six solo, 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble in the team's victory over Michigan. He's tied for fourth in the Big Ten with 5.5 sacks this season, and he's got 42 total tackles, including 7.5 for loss, this season.

Facts & Figures

The Ducks have 12 straight home wins. Last season they went 7-0 at Autzen Stadium. ... It is Illinois' first regular-season trip to a West Coast state since visiting Washington in 2014. ... The Illini have three wins over AP Top 25 teams for the third time in program history. Overall, Illinois is 3-1 against ranked teams this season. ... . Oregon's Tez Johnson leads the Ducks with 536 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. ... Illinois has been ranked for six consecutive weeks, its most since 2007. ... Gabriel has 140 career passing touchdowns and needs just three more to pass Kellen Moore at No. 2 on the NCAA's all time list.

