Liberty bring Ionescu and Sabally back to Oregon to face Japanese league team in preseason game

Sabrina Ionescu and Nyara Sabally will get another chance to play on their college basketball homecourt when the New York Liberty face a Japanese league team in Oregon on May 12 in a preseason game.

“I can’t wait to get back on the court in Eugene with the New York Liberty at Matthew Knight Arena,” said Ionescu, an All-Star guard. “I’ve got some great things in store throughout the weekend for my teammates: past and present, Oregon women’s basketball fans, the Eugene community, and the SI20 Foundation. Sco Ducks Forever!”

Ionescu will also lead team activities and community events throughout the weekend of the game.

“As a player-first organization, we strive to be as collaborative and innovative with our athletes as possible,” Liberty general manager Jonathan Kolb said. “Bringing New York Liberty basketball to Eugene with two program greats, Sabrina and Nyara, was a natural next step coming off our franchise’s first championship. We would like to thank the University of Oregon Athletic Department and Toyota Antelopes for their partnership in bringing this vision to life.”

Sabally was honored for another chance to play at Oregon against the Toyota Antelopes.

“I am super excited to have this preseason game in Eugene," she said. "I never thought I was going to be able to play on that court and in front of our amazing Duck fans again. I know Oregon is going to show out and it’s going to be an amazing atmosphere.”

The Liberty are the latest WNBA franchise to play a preseason game on the college homecourt of one of its star players. Indiana is playing at Iowa for Caitlin Clark and Chicago is going to LSU for Angel Reese.

New York, which will tip-off the regular season on May 17 against Las Vegas, also announced it would face Connecticut at home in an exhibition game on May 9.

Copyright 2025 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.