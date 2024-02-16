Steph v. Sabrina: Three-point champs face off on NBA All-Star Weekend

Oregon Women’s Basketball great and WNBA All-Star Sabrina Ionescu is facing off against the NBA’s Steph Curry as part of the NBA All-Star Weekend festivities Saturday in Indiana.

Ionescu and Curry will compete in the first-ever NBA vs. WNBA 3-Point Challenge.

The two are considered at the top of the list for the best three-point shooters in the world.

Curry, a Golden State Warrior, is a two-time winner of the NBA 3-Point Contest.

Ionescu, who plays for the New York Liberty, broke NBA and WNBA records on her way to the title in last year's WNBA 3-Point Contest.

Oregon alum Ionescu was the number one pick in the 2020 WNBA draft and was that year’s AP National Player of the Year. She holds 13 records for the Ducks, including points scored, assists, and the most minutes played.

She is also the NCAA record holder for the most triple-doubles for women and men at 26.

The so-called “Stephen vs. Sabrina 3-Point Challenge” competition is part of the NBA All Star Saturday Night.

It will be broadcast on TNT at 5:00 p.m.