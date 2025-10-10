On the gridiron: Ducks host Hoosiers in top 10 showdown

One of this weekend's biggest college football games is happening Saturday in Eugene when No. 3 Oregon hosts No. 7 Indiana.

Both teams are undefeated at 5-0. The Ducks are coming off a bye week that followed a double-overtime win over then No. 3 Penn State.

Ducks quarterback Dante Moore’s name has been mentioned in Heisman Trophy conversations. Moore addressed that, and credited his team, when speaking to media this week.

“Without the receivers, without the O linemen not giving up any sacks, without the people around me I wouldn’t have what I have now," said Moore. "Overall, I feel like none of these things are coming because of things I am doing myself: It’s a team thing.”

ESPN’s College GameDay pregame show will broadcast from the University of Oregon on Saturday morning. Oregon Women's Basketball great Sabrina Ionescu will be the celebrity guest picker during the broadcast.

The Ducks/Hoosiers game is at 12:30 p.m. at Autzen Stadium and will be broadcast on CBS.

Beavers look for first win

In Corvallis, the 0-6 Beavers host Wake Forest (3-2). OSU Athletic Director Scott Barnes addressed the lackluster start with a statement earlier this week. "My expectations for our program are high, and right now, we are not meeting them," said Barnes.

The same day, Beavers coach Trent Bray fired special teams coordinator Jamie Christian.

The Beavers/Deacons game is at 12:30 p.m. at Reser Stadium.