© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Oregon travels to Rutgers Saturday and, after coaching change, OSU looks to earn its first win

KLCC | By Karen Richards
Published October 17, 2025 at 12:03 PM PDT
A man being interviewed stands in front of a Beaver football backdrop.
OSU Beavers Athletics
/
YouTube
The Beavers' interim head coach Robb Akey promoted Ilaisa Tuiaki (pictured) from defensive line coach to co-defensive coordinator.

The Ducks travel to New Jersey for their first-ever game against Rutgers this weekend. Despite a home loss to Indiana last weekend, No. 8 Oregon leads the nation with its nine game road winning streak, and looks to keep that going against the Scarlet Knights. Saturday’s kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time.

The winless Beavers host Lafayette Saturday in the first game since Trent Bray was fired as head coach. Interim head coach Robb Akey will lead the team.

Ilaisa Tuiaki is now OSU’s co-defensive coordinator. In a press conference this week, he called Beaver football a “growing, moving organism.”

“I would say that this time, more than in the past, the coaching job is motivation, it’s inspiration,” said Tuiaki. “It’s trying to get kids kind of just moving forward, as well as the staff.”

Although Lafayette plays in a lower division than the Beavers, the Easton, Pennsylvania-based Leopards are 5-2 and are undefeated in their conference.

Kickoff in Corvallis is at 7 p.m.
Tags
Sports Duck FootballOregon State Beaver FootballReser StadiumCorvallisDan Lanning
Karen Richards
Karen Richards joined KLCC as a volunteer reporter in 2012, and became a freelance reporter at the station in 2015. In addition to news reporting, she’s contributed to several feature series for the station, earning multiple awards for her reporting.
See stories by Karen Richards