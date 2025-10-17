Oregon travels to Rutgers Saturday and, after coaching change, OSU looks to earn its first win

The Ducks travel to New Jersey for their first-ever game against Rutgers this weekend. Despite a home loss to Indiana last weekend, No. 8 Oregon leads the nation with its nine game road winning streak, and looks to keep that going against the Scarlet Knights. Saturday’s kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time.

The winless Beavers host Lafayette Saturday in the first game since Trent Bray was fired as head coach. Interim head coach Robb Akey will lead the team.

Ilaisa Tuiaki is now OSU’s co-defensive coordinator. In a press conference this week, he called Beaver football a “growing, moving organism.”

“I would say that this time, more than in the past, the coaching job is motivation, it’s inspiration,” said Tuiaki. “It’s trying to get kids kind of just moving forward, as well as the staff.”

Although Lafayette plays in a lower division than the Beavers, the Easton, Pennsylvania-based Leopards are 5-2 and are undefeated in their conference.

Kickoff in Corvallis is at 7 p.m.

