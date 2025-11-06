Big Ten schedule has No. 6 Oregon putting its 10-game road win streak on the line at Iowa

Things to watch this week in the Big Ten Conference:

Game of the week

No. 6 Oregon (7-1, 4-1 Big Ten, No. 9 CFP) at Iowa (6-2, 4-1, No. 20 CFP), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (CBS)

Iowa still has a shot at a playoff berth by winning the rest of its regular-season games, and the Hawkeyes could make a big statement by beating Oregon. This starts a grueling November schedule for Oregon that also includes home games with Minnesota and No. 20 Southern California (No. 19 CFP) and a trip to No. 24 Washington (No. 23 CFP).

Oregon is a 6-point favorite, according to BetMGM Sportsbook.

The undercard

No. 2 Indiana (9-0, 6-0, No. 2 CFP) at Penn State (3-5, 0-5), Saturday, noon ET (Fox)

This was a much more compelling matchup before Penn State's five-game skid, but a fast start by the Nittany Lions could make this an interesting road challenge for an Indiana. The Hoosiers are 0-13 at Penn State.

Indiana has won its first nine games by an average margin of 35.7 points. BetMGM has the Hoosiers as 14 1/2-point favorites.

Impact players

— Iowa QB Mark Gronowski has 11 touchdown runs, already the most in a single season by any Iowa quarterback. By running for a touchdown in eight straight games, he also has the longest single-season streak by any Big Ten quarterback.

— Southern California RB King Miller rushed for 129 yards and a go-ahead touchdown in a 21-17 triumph at Nebraska. The walk-on has rushed for 357 yards over his last three games.

— Michigan edge rusher Greg Moore recorded two sacks and forced a fumble in a 21-16 victory over Purdue. Moore has recorded two sacks in three straight games and leads the Big Ten with 8 1/2 sacks this season.

— Ohio State LB Arvell Reese had 12 tackles - 2 1/2 for loss - and one sack in the top-ranked Buckeyes' 38-14 win over Penn State.

Inside the numbers

Oregon has won its last 10 road games, the longest active road win streak in the Bowl Subdivision. Ohio State is second with five straight. ... A loss to Indiana would give Penn State its first six-game skid since 2004. ... The three active FBS head coaches with the best career winning percentages are all in the Big Ten: Ohio State's Ryan Day (.894), Oregon's Dan Lanning (.857) and Indiana's Curt Cignetti (.848). ... Indiana's 55-10 blowout of Maryland was its most lopsided road victory since a 52-7 win at Purdue in 1988. ... Illinois QB Luke Altmyer threw four touchdown passes and also ran for a touchdown in a 35-13 win over Rutgers. He's the first Illinois player to account for five touchdowns in a game since Nathan Scheelhaase in 2013.

Get to know them

This has been a brutal season for Wisconsin, which has dropped six straight games and remains winless in Big Ten competition. But as the losses have piled up, the Badgers may have found a couple of building blocks for their defense.

Freshman linebackers Mason Posa and Cooper Catalano made their first career starts and were two of the Badgers' top four tacklers in a 21-7 loss at Oregon on Oct. 25. Posa's 13 tackles that night were the most in a single game by a Wisconsin true freshman since 2015.

Posa and Catalano will attempt to build off their Oregon performance when the Badgers host Washington on Saturday.

