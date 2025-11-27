© 2025 KLCC

Oregon and OSU head north for Saturday’s rivalry football games

KLCC | By Karen Richards
Published November 27, 2025 at 10:48 PM PST
A man sits at a table in front of a microphone at a press conference
University of Oregon
/
GoDucks.com
Bear Alexander is a redshirt junior for the Ducks.

The Oregon Ducks, No. 6 in the College Football Playoffs rankings, travel to Seattle to play the 8 - 3 Huskies this weekend. During a press conference this week, Oregon Defensive Lineman Bear Alexander acknowledged Washington’s quarterback and running backs are talented.

“Man, it’s electric backs, slippery quarterback for sure,” Alexander said. “We’ve gotta do a good job of containing the Q [quarterback] and just making sure we knock out the right game.”

Saturday’s kickoff is at 12:30 p.m. A win would solidify the Ducks’ entry into the playoffs, but a win won’t qualify Oregon for the Dec. 6 Big Ten championship game unless Ohio State loses to Michigan this weekend.

Oregon State is coming off a bye week and will play Washington State for the second time this month. The Beavers bested the Cougars in Corvallis Nov. 1. The team hopes to have the same result Saturday, this time in Pullman. Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m.
