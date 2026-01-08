Oregon one win away from National Title game

Oregon football is in territory where they've never been before: the Peach Bowl. The appearance carries added significance this season, as the Peach Bowl serves as a College Football Playoff semifinal. The winner advances to the Jan. 19 national championship game in Miami.

Friday’s matchup between No. 5 Oregon and No. 1 Indiana pits the Ducks against the source of their lone loss in a 13–1 season. Indiana defeated Oregon 30–20 in Eugene on Oct. 11 and enters the semifinal undefeated.

Indiana brings firepower on both sides of the ball

The Hoosiers feature a formidable defense and a potent offense led by Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza. Mendoza led the nation with 36 touchdown passes this season.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore, a transfer from UCLA, faced Mendoza in 2023 when Moore was a Bruin and Mendoza was at Cal. Speaking to the media ahead of traveling to Atlanta, Moore praised his counterpart. “He's had a hell of a year- he's had some great years. This is our third time playing against each other. He's somebody that works his tail off. A very smart quarterback- a talented quarterback.”

Lynne Sladky / AP Oregon quarterback Dante Moore (5) warms up during the first half of the Orange Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal game against Texas Tech, Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Defense leads Ducks to semifinal

Oregon advanced to the semifinal with a dominant 23–0 win over Texas Tech in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, fueled largely by its defense. The Ducks’ front seven overwhelmed the Red Raiders from the opening snap, finishing with a season-high four takeaways, four sacks, and seven tackles for loss. A strip-sack by Matayo Uiagalelei set up a touchdown and effectively broke the game open.

To defeat Indiana, Oregon will likely need a stronger offensive showing than it delivered in the quarterfinal. The Ducks started slowly against Texas Tech, managing only two field goals in the first half.

Moore acknowledged the uneven performance.

“We beat ourselves sometimes,” he said. “We shot ourselves in the foot, and we kind of got to learn and just go from there. We had a lot of mistakes- that’s been corrected this week, and we’re excited to put points on the board.”

Moore was sacked six times in the October loss to Indiana. He said he will rely on his offensive line for protection but also recognizes his responsibility in making their job easier.

“I can help them out as well—climbing up into the pocket, getting the ball out of my hands quicker,” Moore said. “So we’ve got a lot of things to learn from there, and we’re excited for this game.”

The Ducks will be without running back Jordan Davison who has been ruled out. Davison was key in the quarterfinal game, scoring both of Oregon’s touchdowns.

‘Be where your feet are’

Moore said coach Dan Lanning has emphasized staying focused on the moment. With just four teams remaining, every detail matters.

“These are things that you dreamed of,” Moore said. “These are things that, as a kid, you just wish for. You’ve got to be present where your feet are at.”

The Peach Bowl winner will face the victor of Thursday night’s semifinal between Miami and Ole Miss.

Kickoff is at 4:30 Friday. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

