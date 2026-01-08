© 2026 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Oregon one win away from National Title game

KLCC | By Love Cross
Published January 8, 2026 at 12:46 PM PST
Oregon players run onto the field.
Lynne Sladky
/
AP
Oregon players run onto the field before the Orange Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal game against Texas Tech, Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Oregon football is in territory where they've never been before: the Peach Bowl. The appearance carries added significance this season, as the Peach Bowl serves as a College Football Playoff semifinal. The winner advances to the Jan. 19 national championship game in Miami.

Friday’s matchup between No. 5 Oregon and No. 1 Indiana pits the Ducks against the source of their lone loss in a 13–1 season. Indiana defeated Oregon 30–20 in Eugene on Oct. 11 and enters the semifinal undefeated.

Indiana brings firepower on both sides of the ball

The Hoosiers feature a formidable defense and a potent offense led by Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza. Mendoza led the nation with 36 touchdown passes this season.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore, a transfer from UCLA, faced Mendoza in 2023 when Moore was a Bruin and Mendoza was at Cal. Speaking to the media ahead of traveling to Atlanta, Moore praised his counterpart. “He's had a hell of a year- he's had some great years. This is our third time playing against each other. He's somebody that works his tail off. A very smart quarterback- a talented quarterback.”

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore (5) warms up.
Lynne Sladky
/
AP
Oregon quarterback Dante Moore (5) warms up during the first half of the Orange Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal game against Texas Tech, Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Defense leads Ducks to semifinal

Oregon advanced to the semifinal with a dominant 23–0 win over Texas Tech in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, fueled largely by its defense. The Ducks’ front seven overwhelmed the Red Raiders from the opening snap, finishing with a season-high four takeaways, four sacks, and seven tackles for loss. A strip-sack by Matayo Uiagalelei set up a touchdown and effectively broke the game open.

To defeat Indiana, Oregon will likely need a stronger offensive showing than it delivered in the quarterfinal. The Ducks started slowly against Texas Tech, managing only two field goals in the first half.

Moore acknowledged the uneven performance.

“We beat ourselves sometimes,” he said. “We shot ourselves in the foot, and we kind of got to learn and just go from there. We had a lot of mistakes- that’s been corrected this week, and we’re excited to put points on the board.”

Moore was sacked six times in the October loss to Indiana. He said he will rely on his offensive line for protection but also recognizes his responsibility in making their job easier.

“I can help them out as well—climbing up into the pocket, getting the ball out of my hands quicker,” Moore said. “So we’ve got a lot of things to learn from there, and we’re excited for this game.”

The Ducks will be without running back Jordan Davison who has been ruled out. Davison was key in the quarterfinal game, scoring both of Oregon’s touchdowns.

‘Be where your feet are’

Moore said coach Dan Lanning has emphasized staying focused on the moment. With just four teams remaining, every detail matters.

“These are things that you dreamed of,” Moore said. “These are things that, as a kid, you just wish for. You’ve got to be present where your feet are at.”

The Peach Bowl winner will face the victor of Thursday night’s semifinal between Miami and Ole Miss.

Kickoff is at 4:30 Friday. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.
Tags
Sports University of Oregon FootballOregon DucksDante MooreCollege Football
Love Cross
Love Cross joined KLCC in 2017. She began her public radio career as a graduate student, serving as Morning Edition Host for Boise State Public Radio in the late 1990s. She earned her undergraduate degree in Rhetoric and Communication from University of California at Davis, and her Master’s Degree from Boise State University. In addition to her work in public radio, Love teaches college-level courses in Communication and Sociology.
See stories by Love Cross
Related Content