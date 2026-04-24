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Major rowing competition comes to Dexter Lake this Saturday

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published April 24, 2026 at 2:54 PM PDT
Undated photo of a past regatta competition at Dexter Lake, OR.
Dave Horton
/
OAR
Undated photo of a past regatta competition at Dexter Lake, OR.

This Saturday, a regional rowing competition marks a milestone. The 30th annual Masters Covered Bridge Regatta at Dexter Lake will see rowers from the Pacific Northwest gather for a day of races.

The nonprofit Oregon Association of Rowers has been the main organizer behind the event since 1995. Competitive rowing has drawn both novices and seasoned athletes, ranging in age from 21 to 80. In a release, OAR says clubs will be competing from Washington, Oregon and California. This includes the Station L Rowing Club and Willamette Rowing Club from Portland, Lake Oswego Community Rowing, Corvallis Rowing Club, Rogue Rowing from Ashland, and Newport Aquatic Center and Newport Sea Base Rowing from Southern California.

Christine Shirley started rowing 10 years ago at age 60. Now, she’s the regatta director and looks forward to seeing the long boats take to the water.

“You need the aerobic training and the breath training, but also it's a very technical sport because you're pushing off with your legs,” Shirley told KLCC. “You're pulling back with your back and then pulling in with your arms, and it all has to be done in sequence with your teammates.”

The regatta is also an economic shot in the arm for the Dexter Lake area, with several thousand athletes and fans expected to gather all day. In the OAR release, J.B. Carney, Senior Director for Sports at Travel Lane County, said after 30 years, the Covered Bridge Regatta has “become one of our signature sporting events.”

People watching boat race.
Dave Horton
/
OAR
In this undated photo, spectators watch the regatta competition at Dexter Lake, OR.

This Saturday’s competition follows the Juniors Covered Bridge Regatta, which was held April 11 and 12. This scheduling lets each event to be run on a specially-designed course, and organizers say this also gives junior and masters competitors a sharper, more focused race day.

The masters course on Dexter Lake is set at 1,000 meters, which is the standard sprint distance for masters rowing.

“Of course, they're wanting to go down the course, a 1,000 meter course as quickly as possible, which takes about four to five minutes,” said Shirley. “So it's a breathtaking event for the athletes who give it their all for those five minutes.”

The free event starts at 7:30 Saturday morning and goes until 4:00 p.m.. Spectators are advised to park at Lowell High School.

In its release, OAR says that interest in competitive rowing is gaining momentum across the U.S., and that the sport is set to be featured at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

“The Covered Bridge Regatta offers Pacific Northwest residents a chance to see that same spirit of competition,” says the release, “and to try it themselves.”

Copyright 2026, KLCC.
Tags
Sports Covered Bridge RegattaOregon Association of RowersTravel Lane CountyDexter Lake
Brian Bull
Brian Bull is a contributing freelance reporter with the KLCC News department, who first began working with the station in 2016. He's a senior reporter with the Native American media organization Buffalo's Fire, and was recently a journalism professor at the University of Oregon.

In his nearly 30 years working as a public media journalist, Bull has worked at NPR, Twin Cities Public Television, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including four national Edward R. Murrow Awards (22 regional),  the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award, Best Radio Reporter from  the Native American Journalists Association, and the PRNDI/NEFE Award for Excellence in Consumer Finance Reporting.
See stories by Brian Bull
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