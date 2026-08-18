QB Dante Moore returns and No. 2 Oregon aiming high again in Big Ten, national title chases

The Ducks have their highest preseason ranking ever, just behind top-ranked Ohio State, after reaching the College Football Playoff semifinals last season. The only losses for Oregon were to the eventual national champion Indiana Hoosiers.

Oregon is again aiming to break through for that elusive title, as it has in all four of Dan Lanning's seasons at the helm. One indication that this might be Oregon's year is the return of quarterback Dante Moore, who announced in January that he was staying in Eugene rather than declaring for the NFL draft. Moore completed nearly 72% of his throws for 3,565 yards, with 30 touchdowns and 10 interceptions last season.

“Yeah, pressure is a privilege. A lot of pressure on this team, but at the end of the day, we kind of put that pressure on ourselves," Moore said. “We’ve done a great job these past couple years, and we’ve got to trust in our game plans and trust in Coach Lanning.”

Strengths all over the place

The Ducks boast one of the most talented defensive lines in the nation after returning Bear Alexander, Matayo Uiagalelei, A’Mauri Washington and Teitum Tuioti.

On the other side, the offense is loaded. Returning is receiver Evan Stewart, who missed last season with injury after catching 48 passes for 613 yards and five touchdowns in 2024.

And there's more Moore, too: Receiver Dakorian Moore is back after catching 34 passes for 497 yards last season, and running backs Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr., who combined for 20 touchdowns. Davison, however, was injured in fall camp and is expected to miss part of the regular season.

Weaknesses includes questions on the offensive line

The Ducks lost three starters — Emmanuel Pregnon, Isaiah World, and Alex Harkey — from the offensive line (all to the NFL). Center Iapani Laloulu and guard Dave Iuli return, but there will be competition across the line. Freshman Immanuel Iheanacho, a 6-foot-7, 345-pound five-star offensive tackle out of Georgetown Prep in Maryland, is a promising newcomer who may break out.

New faces

Safety Koi Perich (transfer from Minnesota), TE Andre Olesh (Penn State), QB Dylan Raiola (Nebraska), RB Simeon Price (Colorado), WR Iverson Hooks (UAB) and DB Carl Williams IV (Baylor).

Key losses

The two biggest losses for Oregon, tight end Kenyon Sadiq and safety Dillon Thieneman, were first-round picks in the NFL draft. Among the others moving on to the NFL were the offensive line's Pregnon, World, and Harkey.

Oregon also had some 30 players enter the transfer portal. Among them were quarterbacks Austin Novosad (Bowling Green) and Bryson Beaver (Georgia). Other prominent departures via the portal include defensive linemen Terrance Green (Alabama) and Jericho Johsnon (Cal), as well as edge Blake Purchase (Ole Miss).

Biggest games

At USC (Sept. 26), at Ohio State (Nov. 7), vs. Michigan (Nov. 14), vs. Washington (Nov. 28).

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