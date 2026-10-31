Raiola throws for 3 TDs to help Oregon beat No. 20 Northwestern 34-26

Dylan Raiola completed 22 of 31 passes for 336 yards and three touchdowns to help Oregon rally to beat No. 20 Northwestern 34-26 on Saturday.

Raiola made his second straight start for the Ducks (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten) with Dante Moore ruled out for the season.

“I feel like that’s the closest we’ve been to a complete performance,” Oregon coach Dan Lanning said. “That being said, there’s a lot of things we can still do better.”

After running back Jordon Davison left the game with what Lanning said was a leg injury in the first half, freshman Brandon Smith led the comeback with 82 yards rushing and scored the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter.

“That’s all you want as a coach, is a guy that is not necessarily begging for their opportunity, but ready when their opportunity comes, and I think Brandon’s been that for us throughout this year,” Lanning said. “His role will continue to grow with this team. He’s obviously very capable.”

Aidan Chiles was 22 of 38 for 281 yards and a touchdown for Northwestern (6-2, 3-2). He ran for 93 yards and another TD late in the second quarter, his 10th of the season.

Northwestern had a 10-0 first-quarter lead and was up 20-13 at the half after Raiola’s 10-yard touchdown pass to Dakorien Moore with 49 seconds remaining. Raiola hit Moore again in the fourth quarter on a 75-yard strike, with Moore finishing with 128 yards and two TDs in his first collegiate 100-yard game.

Lydia Ely / AP Oregon wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) reaches up to catch a touchdown past Northwestern cornerback Montae Pate (4) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, in Eugene, Ore.

Raiola found Jamari Johnson for a 17-yard touchdown pass, and Smith rushed for a 2-yard touchdown on fourth-and-goal to put Oregon ahead for the first time, 27-23, in the fourth quarter before Moore’s second touchdown sealed the game.

“We weren’t gonna go down without swinging, and I think that kind of got lost a little bit,” Raiola said. “I don’t think we completely lost it, but we got back to our DNA.”

Oregon fired offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer Oct. 25 following the loss to Illinois and elevated assistant quarterbacks coach Jay Johnson to lead play-calling role. He paired with Raiola’s clean game and Oregon-career-high passing total to spark the Ducks’ offense, which averaged 3.8 yards per rush and 15.3 yards per pass.

Northwestern kicker Jackson Kleather was 4 of 5, missing late in the fourth quarter. Oregon held the Wildcats to six second-half points.

“I thought our defense did a great job of not folding down in the red area and making sure we were able to keep them out of touchdown situations and force field goals,” Lanning said. “And then it’s all about one more play.”

Up next: Oregon at No. 2 Ohio State next Saturday.

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