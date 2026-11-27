Things to watch this weekend in the Big Ten:

Game of the week

No. 15 Southern California (8-3, 5-3, No. 15 C FP) at No. 10 UCLA (10-1, 7-1, No. 9 CFP), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (CBS)

UCLA can clinch a spot in the Big Ten championship game with a victory. The Bruins still have a shot at getting there with a loss, but they’d need plenty of help. USC also has a remote chance of getting to the Big Ten championship game if it beats UCLA and other results fall the Trojans' way.

UCLA has an uncertain quarterback situation after Ty Dieffenbach was carted off the field during an 18-16 triple-overtime loss at Michigan. UCLA coach Bob Chesney has said there’s a chance Dieffenbach could play against USC.

The undercard

Nebraska (7-4, 4-4, No. 25 CFP) at No. 13 Iowa (9-2, 6-2, No. 13 CFP), Friday, noon ET (CBS)

After beating Ohio State to end a string of 31 straight losses against AP Top 25 teams, the Cornhuskers attempt to defeat a ranked team for a second straight week. Iowa could make the Big Ten championship game if it beats Nebraska and gets some help.

Washington (7-4, 4-4, No. 24 CFP) at No. 14 Oregon (8-3, 6-2, No. 12 CFP), Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (NBC)

An Oregon victory likely sends the surging Ducks to the Big Ten championship game, thanks in part to Washington’s overtime upset of No. 12 Indiana last week.

Impact players

— Washington OT Drew Azzopardi blocked two field-goal attempts in the win over Indiana. One of those blocked kicks came on the game’s final play in overtime. He also played every offensive snap and helped Washington rush for 189 yards, the highest total Indiana had allowed all season.

— Nebraska QB Anthony Colandrea was named the AP national player of the week after accounting for four touchdowns (three passing, one rushing) against Ohio State. He’s the 21st player in Bowl Subdivision history to combine 10,000 career yards passing and 1,500 yards rushing.

— Wisconsin QB Colton Joseph rushed for 187 yards, caught a 13-yard touchdown pass and threw for 114 yards in the 42-10 victory at Purdue. He had the highest single-game rushing total for a quarterback in a Big Ten game since Illinois’ Isaiah Williams ran for 192 yards at Rutgers in 2020.

Inside the numbers

Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith needs one touchdown, nine catches and 125 yards to break the Buckeyes’ single-season records in all three categories. He has 86 catches for 1,482 yards and 17 touchdowns. He needs three touchdowns and 125 yards to break those Big Ten single-season records. … Iowa has outscored opponents 116-34 during its four-game winning streak. The Hawkeyes are allowing an FBS-low 12.2 points per game. … Michigan RB Savion Hiter has rushed for over 100 yards against ranked opponents each of the last two weeks. The freshman ran for 107 yards in a 31-7 loss at Oregon and rushed for 104 yards in the upset of UCLA. ... The most-played rivalry in FBS history also is one of the closest. Minnesota owns a 64-63-8 record against Wisconsin heading into Friday night’s matchup in Madison. … Rutgers has converted all four of its two-point conversion attempts this season, including one with no time left that gave the Scarlet Knights a 25-24 victory at Penn State last week.

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