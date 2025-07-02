Federal Budget Bill

-
Each month, one in six people in Oregon receive help from the government-run Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program — more commonly known as SNAP or food stamps — to put food on their table.
In Oregon, the impacts of the legislation will be significant.
The Republican-backed budget bill that passed in the U.S. Senate Tuesday authorizes dramatic increases to logging on federal lands managed by the U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management. But Oregon counties won’t see most of those revenues if the bill clears the U.S. House unchanged.