With highs expected to reach the 90’s this Labor Day weekend, officials are warning of major traffic jams as Oregonians try to escape the heat.

When temperatures soar in the Willamette Valley, Oregonians can be relied on to head for the coast or the mountains. And when the heat wave coincides with a long weekend, it adds to up headaches on the highways.

Despite the pandemic, the usual rules apply when it comes to anticipated traffic tie-ups.

“Keep your fuel tank at least half full," said Oregon Department of Transportation spokesman Lou Torres. "But be careful not to use back roads or logging roads, because there are a lot of potential hazards there if they think they’re going to try to take a shortcut to get around the traffic.”

Torres said people heading out for the weekend should remember that rules about masks and social distancing apply even in rural parts of the state. He said drivers should make sure to bring along enough sanitizer and face masks for everyone in the vehicle. Packing a roll or two of toilet paper wouldn't either, he said.