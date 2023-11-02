© 2023 KLCC

A brighter future in Springfield, as crews swap thousands of streetlights to LED bulbs

KLCC | By Karen Richards
Published November 2, 2023 at 6:40 AM PDT
Four different types of streetlights sit on grass and a concrete bench.
City of Springfield
Springfield's old (rear) and new LED (front) streetlights.

How many crews in Springfield does it take to change the light bulbs?

The city has begun installing LED lights on all its streets, and there are well over 3,000 to go. Maintenance costs on the old lighting in Springfield have skyrocketed, and some fixtures aren’t on the market any more, said Scott Miller, an engineer with the city.

“The other big reason that we’re doing this is the new lights are quite a bit more efficient," he said. "We estimate about a 50% to 70% energy savings and about 70% maintenance savings because the lamps don’t need to be changed out every couple of years."

The LEDs have a 20-year lifespan, said Miller, who added the new lights also improve visibility for drivers and help them see pedestrians and bicycles on the streets and sidewalks. Funding for the $3.2 million project is from the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act.

Miller said the city is also installing a new control system, so lights can be monitored remotely and repaired faster.

Miller said it takes 15 to 20 minutes to swap out each streetlight. Two crews will be at work throughout Springfield for the next four to five months.

Drivers should see minimal disruption, but some locations such as roundabouts may require more extensive traffic control.

For more information, see the city's website here.

Transportation City of SpringfieldLED street lightsScott Miller
Karen Richards
Karen Richards joined KLCC as a volunteer reporter in 2012, and became a freelance reporter at the station in 2015. In addition to news reporting, she’s contributed to several feature series for the station, earning multiple awards for her reporting.
See stories by Karen Richards
