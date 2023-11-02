A brighter future in Springfield, as crews swap thousands of streetlights to LED bulbs

How many crews in Springfield does it take to change the light bulbs?

The city has begun installing LED lights on all its streets, and there are well over 3,000 to go. Maintenance costs on the old lighting in Springfield have skyrocketed, and some fixtures aren’t on the market any more, said Scott Miller, an engineer with the city.

“The other big reason that we’re doing this is the new lights are quite a bit more efficient," he said. "We estimate about a 50% to 70% energy savings and about 70% maintenance savings because the lamps don’t need to be changed out every couple of years."

The LEDs have a 20-year lifespan, said Miller, who added the new lights also improve visibility for drivers and help them see pedestrians and bicycles on the streets and sidewalks. Funding for the $3.2 million project is from the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act.

Miller said the city is also installing a new control system, so lights can be monitored remotely and repaired faster.

Miller said it takes 15 to 20 minutes to swap out each streetlight. Two crews will be at work throughout Springfield for the next four to five months.

Drivers should see minimal disruption, but some locations such as roundabouts may require more extensive traffic control.

For more information, see the city's website here.

