Highway 126 near Belknap Hot Springs will be closed from Tuesday morning through Thursday morning

KLCC | By Karen Richards
Published August 19, 2024 at 6:00 AM PDT
Road crews work on road paving at night.
Oregon Department of Transportation
ODOT crews worked to pave other sections of Highway 126 at night earlier this month.

The Oregon Department of Transportation will close Highway 126 near Belknap Hot Springs for 48 hours this week.

ODOT spokesperson Mindy McCartt said earlier this month, crews repaved two bridges in the area, closing the road for three nights.

This week’s full closure will run from 7 a.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Thursday, allowing ODOT to finish paving work at Lost Creek Bridge.

“We are recommending either using (to the north) US 20 or (to the south) OR 58," said McCartt. "It might take you a little bit longer, but that’s going to be the safest route for anyone traveling from the Willamette Valley to Central Oregon or vice versa.”

McCartt said GPS may tell people to take Highway 242. But she warned that the so-called Old McKenzie Highway is narrow, with length restrictions for vehicles, no shoulders, and few places to turn around.

She said no further road closures are expected on the project, but crews will have striping and rumble strip work to complete, so drivers should continue to expect delays.

You can visit TripCheck.com for current road conditions.
Karen Richards
Karen Richards joined KLCC as a volunteer reporter in 2012, and became a freelance reporter at the station in 2015. In addition to news reporting, she’s contributed to several feature series for the station, earning multiple awards for her reporting.
