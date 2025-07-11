Newport reintroduces vehicle immobilization program

Vehicles with unpaid parking tickets in Newport will be getting the boot, starting Aug. 1.

Newport’s municipal code allows police to place parking boots on vehicles with outstanding parking citations. Vehicle immobilization is one of the final steps in the process of collecting parking fines.

Newport Police Chief Jason Malloy said the immobilization program is resuming due to the number of unpaid tickets.

“This is an ordinance we have at our disposal to help with the collections and dealing with the scofflaws of parking,” he said.

According to the city, there are more than 350 overdue parking citations in Newport.

Before immobilizing a car, the city will send two notices of any fines to the registered vehicle owners. Police may boot cars without informing owners if the citation is outstanding for more than 45 days or if the vehicle has four or more unpaid parking violations.

If there is no response by the owner within 24 hours following immobilization, the vehicle may be towed. Cars that are impounded will only be released once all fines have been paid fully.

“I’m hoping that it makes parking more compliant, and for those who do receive a citation, that they deal with the citation quickly,” said Malloy. “I’d be happy if we never had to use the boot. That’s the ultimate goal.”

The Newport Police Department encourages residents to pay all fines and fees before the collection efforts begin.