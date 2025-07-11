© 2025 KLCC

Newport reintroduces vehicle immobilization program

KLCC | By Gabriella Sgro
Published July 11, 2025 at 9:17 AM PDT
An image of the Newport city hall.
Rebecca Hansen-White
/
KLCC
Newport City Hall, pictured in August 2024.

Vehicles with unpaid parking tickets in Newport will be getting the boot, starting Aug. 1.

Newport’s municipal code allows police to place parking boots on vehicles with outstanding parking citations. Vehicle immobilization is one of the final steps in the process of collecting parking fines.

Newport Police Chief Jason Malloy said the immobilization program is resuming due to the number of unpaid tickets.

“This is an ordinance we have at our disposal to help with the collections and dealing with the scofflaws of parking,” he said.

According to the city, there are more than 350 overdue parking citations in Newport.

Before immobilizing a car, the city will send two notices of any fines to the registered vehicle owners. Police may boot cars without informing owners if the citation is outstanding for more than 45 days or if the vehicle has four or more unpaid parking violations.

If there is no response by the owner within 24 hours following immobilization, the vehicle may be towed. Cars that are impounded will only be released once all fines have been paid fully.

“I’m hoping that it makes parking more compliant, and for those who do receive a citation, that they deal with the citation quickly,” said Malloy. “I’d be happy if we never had to use the boot. That’s the ultimate goal.”

The Newport Police Department encourages residents to pay all fines and fees before the collection efforts begin.

Fines may be paid in person at Newport City Hall or online at NewportOregon.gov.
Gabriella Sgro
Gabriella Sgro is an intern reporting at KLCC as part of the Charles Snowden Program for Excellence in Journalism. She is a student at the University of Oregon and pursuing a degree in journalism and cinema studies. She hopes to combine her interest in the technical processes of recording and mixing sound with her love of community-based news.
