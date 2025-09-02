Lane Transit District unveils new route in downtown Eugene

People who live or work in downtown Eugene will soon have a new way to get around. Lane Transit District is launching a pilot program called the Downtown Loop.

The two-year pilot program involves modifying Route 1 by expanding its coverage area. The loop will also increase its frequency by running every 30 minutes–instead of once per hour–and offer trips later into the evening as well.

LTD spokesperson Anni Katz said the new loop will service more people and places as the Downtown Eugene area welcomes more residents.

“On the new downtown loop route, there's at least four grocery stores,” said Katz. “There's increased pharmacy access, Health and Human Services, in addition to all the other things you'll find on the route, and that stuff is important for people when they want to move somewhere.”

The pilot program is slated to run until summer of 2027.

