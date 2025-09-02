© 2025 KLCC

Lane Transit District unveils new route in downtown Eugene

KLCC | By Sajina Shrestha
Published September 2, 2025 at 6:24 AM PDT
People walk under a canopy at a bus station
Karen Richards
/
KLCC
A bus pulls into the LTD bus station in downtown Eugene in this undated photo.

People who live or work in downtown Eugene will soon have a new way to get around. Lane Transit District is launching a pilot program called the Downtown Loop.

The two-year pilot program involves modifying Route 1 by expanding its coverage area. The loop will also increase its frequency by running every 30 minutes–instead of once per hour–and offer trips later into the evening as well.

LTD spokesperson Anni Katz said the new loop will service more people and places as the Downtown Eugene area welcomes more residents.

“On the new downtown loop route, there's at least four grocery stores,” said Katz. “There's increased pharmacy access, Health and Human Services, in addition to all the other things you'll find on the route, and that stuff is important for people when they want to move somewhere.”

The pilot program is slated to run until summer of 2027.
Sajina Shrestha
Sajina Shrestha joined the KLCC news team in 2025. She is the KLCC Public Radio Foundation Journalism Fellow. She has a masters in Journalism from the Newmark Graduate School of Journalism, CUNY, where she studied audio and data journalism. She previously interned at Connecticut Public and Milk Street Radio. In her free time, Sajina enjoys painting and analyzing data in Python.
See stories by Sajina Shrestha
