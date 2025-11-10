Lane Transit District launches real-time trip planning app

Lane Transit District has launched a new trip planning app, Transit, to provide more real-time information for transit riders.

LTD used a 2021 federal grant to expand the Transit App to Lane County, signing a deal with the developer over the summer. The new app should provide improved bus tracking, options for riders to report issues or feedback, and alert riders about detours.

The app has leaderboards for the riders that provide the most feedback.

Riders can also access route information and locations for PeaceHealth bikes and Lane Council of Government’s Link Lane bus.

Other agencies that have deals with the Transit App include Denver and LA’s transit districts.

LTD’s payment app, Umo or physical passes, should still be used for bus fare.

The Transit App is available in the app store.