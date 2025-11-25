ODOT advises patience and preparedness for drivers over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend

The Oregon Department of Transportation has some safety tips ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Expect more people on the roads if you’re driving to visit friends and family, and be prepared for fog, rain and possible mountain snow.

ODOT spokesperson Mindy McCartt said giving yourself extra time and checking conditions will help. And make sure you’re visible to other drivers in foggy conditions.

“Fog and rain can make you nearly invisible on the road,” she said. “You know, headlights aren’t just so you can see the road, right? They’re also so other drivers can see you.”

McCartt said if you’re going over the mountain passes, carry chains and know how to put them on your vehicle. She said ODOT crews will be out all weekend. She asked drivers to give them space for safety and never pass a snowplow on the right.

On Black Friday, if you’re not heading to a shopping mall, McCartt said it might be a good idea to take an alternate route. Interstate 5 can get backed up around the Woodburn outlets.

McCartt said ODOT’s website is a great resource.

“Before you head out the door, please check Tripcheck.com for cameras, congestion, updated road conditions and those chain requirements,” she said.

McCartt also mentioned that the holidays can be tiring, so if you’re feeling too fatigued to drive, look at other options.

“Fatigued driving is very, very dangerous,” she said. “Choose a driver who is alert, focused, sober and maybe if you don’t have that option, if you are feeling that little bit of fatigue, don’t push through it.”