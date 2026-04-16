Lincoln City DMV will close temporarily as of Monday

The DMV office in Lincoln City will close for about two and a half months starting Monday, April 20. The temporary closure is necessary because of limited staffing, according to DMV spokesperson Chris Crabb.

She said, during the closure, the lead person from the Lincoln City office will work at the Newport location.

“It made more sense for us to transfer the Lincoln City lead worker to Newport for that amount of time until we can get our staffing kind of beefed back up and then open back up and continue to deliver high quality service to the community,” she said.

During the closure, Lincoln City residents can visit the Newport office, or any other DMV location, if they require in-person services, Crabb said.

“However, we really, really encourage people to visit DMV2U . It's our online site that has over 30 transactions, and it can save you a trip to the DMV office,” she said.

The plan is to reopen the Lincoln City DMV on June 30.