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Lincoln City DMV will close temporarily as of Monday

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published April 16, 2026 at 3:23 PM PDT
The Lincoln City DMV will close temporarily from April 20 to June 29.
Oregon DMV
The Lincoln City DMV will close temporarily from April 20 to June 29.

The DMV office in Lincoln City will close for about two and a half months starting Monday, April 20. The temporary closure is necessary because of limited staffing, according to DMV spokesperson Chris Crabb.

She said, during the closure, the lead person from the Lincoln City office will work at the Newport location.

“It made more sense for us to transfer the Lincoln City lead worker to Newport for that amount of time until we can get our staffing kind of beefed back up and then open back up and continue to deliver high quality service to the community,” she said.

During the closure, Lincoln City residents can visit the Newport office, or any other DMV location, if they require in-person services, Crabb said.

“However, we really, really encourage people to visit DMV2U. It's our online site that has over 30 transactions, and it can save you a trip to the DMV office,” she said.

The plan is to reopen the Lincoln City DMV on June 30.
Tags
Transportation Oregon DMVLincoln CityNewport
Rachael McDonald
Rachael McDonald is KLCC’s host for All Things Considered on weekday afternoons. She also is the editor of the KLCC Extra, the daily digital newspaper. Rachael has a BA in English from the University of Oregon. She started out in public radio as a newsroom volunteer at KLCC in 2000.
See stories by Rachael McDonald
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