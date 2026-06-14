EWEB puts the brakes on its e-bike rebate program

The Eugene Water & Electric Board is putting its e-bike rebate program on pause on June 19.

The utility said it’s seen a significant increase in participation in the program this year. In the past five months, it’s already issued nearly as many e-bike rebates as it usually gives out in a whole year.

EWEB spokesperson Aaron Orlowski said they could run out of funding for it. In the month of May alone, they had processed 572 rebates, which he said is about five times more than they typically see in the month of May.

“Every year, we budget about $300,000 for rebates for e-bikes, but at the current trend of participation, we could be spending more than twice that amount,” he said.

The e-bike rebate program awards customers $300 for purchasing an e-bike. Orlowski said the program is part of a larger budget for electrification initiatives through Oregon’s Clean Fuels Program, administered by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality.

Running out of funds early in the year could put other programs at risk, he said.

“Such as our community grants for electric mobility, where different nonprofits and agencies can apply for some funding to do things like install EV car chargers, as well as our EV car sharing service and our home rebates for electric vehicle charging at home,” said Orlowski.

He said during the pause, they’ll reevaluate the program. It’s uncertain when they’ll resume. He doesn’t know if higher gas prices prompted the surge in popularity of e-bikes.

“What we do know is that e-bikes have been really popular in our community, and they are one of the most economical and carbon-efficient ways to get around,” he said.