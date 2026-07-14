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Eugene continues work to improve safety on East Broadway

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published July 14, 2026 at 8:59 AM PDT
A big city street with tall buildings in the background.
Rachael McDonald
/
KLCC
Looking east on Broadway from near the Whole Foods Market in June 2025.

The City of Eugene has started the second phase of improvements on East Broadway between downtown and the University of Oregon campus.

The goal is to make the road safer for people who walk, drive, bus, or live in the area.

The first phase was completed in fall 2025 from Alder to Patterson Street.

Phase two is from Patterson to Mill.

The city is repaving the road, widening sidewalks and creating parking for commercial vehicles. Marion Suitor with Eugene Public Works told KLCC that one change is meant to reduce confusion at a pedestrian crossing near the 515 building on East Broadway.

This map from the City of Eugene's website shows the area of East Broadway where work is underway to improve safety and walkability.
Annie Loe with City of Eugene.
This artist rendering shows Eugene's plans for East Broadway between the University of Oregon and downtown.

“We’re swapping out the sort of unclear or confusing crosswalk that’s right outside that tall student housing complex right in front of the 7-Eleven at Patterson to just a traditional red, yellow, green light,” she said. “So I think that should help.”

Suitor said with so much new housing going up in the area, the city wants to make Broadway safer and more walkable and inviting.

“A prettier streetscape usually encourages people to walk and bike more,” she said. “We really want to encourage people to be walking and biking and using other transit.”

Suitor said most of the work will take place at night and is expected to be complete by the end of October.

“Businesses will still be open during business hours. We may need to move access to a particular parking lot but there will always be access,” she said.

She added that they’ve been working with local businesses to make sure the impact from their work is as little as possible. They’re also doing much of the work over the summer while most UO students are out of town.

The city reminds people to slow down, stay alert and be patient in work zones.

Funding for the project comes from a voter‑approved pavement bond measure and the Riverfront Urban Renewal District.
Tags
Transportation EugeneEugene Public WorksCity of Eugene
Rachael McDonald
Rachael McDonald is KLCC’s host for All Things Considered on weekday afternoons. She also is the editor of the KLCC Extra, the daily digital newspaper. Rachael has a BA in English from the University of Oregon. She started out in public radio as a newsroom volunteer at KLCC in 2000.
See stories by Rachael McDonald
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