Eugene continues work to improve safety on East Broadway

The City of Eugene has started the second phase of improvements on East Broadway between downtown and the University of Oregon campus.

The goal is to make the road safer for people who walk, drive, bus, or live in the area.

The first phase was completed in fall 2025 from Alder to Patterson Street.

Phase two is from Patterson to Mill.

The city is repaving the road, widening sidewalks and creating parking for commercial vehicles. Marion Suitor with Eugene Public Works told KLCC that one change is meant to reduce confusion at a pedestrian crossing near the 515 building on East Broadway.

Annie Loe with City of Eugene. This artist rendering shows Eugene's plans for East Broadway between the University of Oregon and downtown.

“We’re swapping out the sort of unclear or confusing crosswalk that’s right outside that tall student housing complex right in front of the 7-Eleven at Patterson to just a traditional red, yellow, green light,” she said. “So I think that should help.”

Suitor said with so much new housing going up in the area, the city wants to make Broadway safer and more walkable and inviting.

“A prettier streetscape usually encourages people to walk and bike more,” she said. “We really want to encourage people to be walking and biking and using other transit.”

Suitor said most of the work will take place at night and is expected to be complete by the end of October.

“Businesses will still be open during business hours. We may need to move access to a particular parking lot but there will always be access,” she said.

She added that they’ve been working with local businesses to make sure the impact from their work is as little as possible. They’re also doing much of the work over the summer while most UO students are out of town.

The city reminds people to slow down, stay alert and be patient in work zones.

Funding for the project comes from a voter‑approved pavement bond measure and the Riverfront Urban Renewal District.

