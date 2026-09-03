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This holiday weekend, Oregonians will pay highest gas prices ever for Labor Day

KLCC | By Tiffany Eckert
Published September 3, 2026 at 7:11 AM PDT
gas pump
Tiffany Eckert
/
KLCC
Over Labor Day 2026, the Oregon average price of gasoline will jump 12 cents to $4.89 a gallon. Of course, gas prices vary depending upon the location.

If you’re planning a road trip over the upcoming holiday weekend - prepare to pay. Oregon gas prices will be the highest ever for Labor Day, according to the American Automobile Association.

AAA Spokesperson Marie Dodds said a number of factors have put upward pressure on gas prices, the biggest being the war in the Middle East.

“The conflict has sent crude oil prices dramatically higher. Crude oil is that basic ingredient used to make a gallon of gas or diesel,” Dodds said. “So when the cost of your basic ingredient goes up—so does your end product. And that’s what we’re seeing.”  

The national average for regular gasoline holds steady at $4.10 a gallon. But the Oregon average jumps 12 cents to $4.89 a gallon.

Despite the highest ever gas prices for Labor Day, AAA expects record travel over the three-day holiday weekend. Dodds said drivers should prepare for congested roads over the condensed time period marking the end of summer.
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Transportation Marie DoddsGas PricesLabor Daylabor day weekendAmerican Automobile Association
Tiffany Eckert
Tiffany joined the KLCC News team in 2007. She studied journalism at the University of Missouri-Columbia and worked in a variety of media including television, technical writing, photography and daily print news before moving to the Pacific Northwest.
See stories by Tiffany Eckert
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