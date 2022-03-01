© 2022 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy & Business

In Eugene, eight Starbucks locations have moved to join Workers United; vote date to be announced for South Eugene store

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published March 1, 2022 at 3:48 PM PST
JanRally01.JPG
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
In this photo taken Jan. 27, 2022 labor union members and allies rally outside the South Eugene Starbucks. The store is the first in Oregon to formally petition towards creating a union.

Employees at eight Starbucks stores across Eugene have petitioned to join the labor union, Workers United.

The move follows weeks of discussion, organizing, rallies, and hearings with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB.)

Ky Fireside, barista
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
Barista Ky Fireside, outside her Starbucks off of Willamette Street in South Eugene.

Ky Fireside works as a barista for the South Eugene Starbucks on Willamette Street, the first in Oregon to officially petition. She said the seven other Starbucks stores will wait to see how hers fares in the process.

”We are waiting for the NLRB to rule on our hearing and say that we are eligible to vote as a single store," explained Fireside. "At that time they will also issue their ‘direction of election’ which is the date that we get to vote.

"And we are hoping to receive that any day now. But we do anticipate Starbucks will appeal their ruling.”

A request for comment has been sent to Starbucks’ corporate communications department.

The Eugene stores that have petitioned to join Workers United are located at 29th & Willamette; Oakway Center; Delta Highway; ERB Memorial Union; 7th & Washington; West 11th & Acorn; Franklin & Villard; and Valley River.

Copyright @2022, KLCC.

Economy & Business
Brian Bull
Brian Bull joined the KLCC News Team in June 2016. In his 25 years as a public media journalist, he's worked at NPR, Twin Cities Public Television, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including four national Edward R. Murrow Awards (17 regional), the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award, Best Radio Reporter from the Native American Journalists Association, and the PRNDI/NEFE Award for Excellence in Consumer Finance Reporting.
See stories by Brian Bull
Related Content