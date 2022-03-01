In Eugene, eight Starbucks locations have moved to join Workers United; vote date to be announced for South Eugene store

Employees at eight Starbucks stores across Eugene have petitioned to join the labor union, Workers United.

The move follows weeks of discussion, organizing, rallies, and hearings with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB.)

Brian Bull / KLCC Barista Ky Fireside, outside her Starbucks off of Willamette Street in South Eugene.

Ky Fireside works as a barista for the South Eugene Starbucks on Willamette Street, the first in Oregon to officially petition. She said the seven other Starbucks stores will wait to see how hers fares in the process.

”We are waiting for the NLRB to rule on our hearing and say that we are eligible to vote as a single store," explained Fireside. "At that time they will also issue their ‘direction of election’ which is the date that we get to vote.

"And we are hoping to receive that any day now. But we do anticipate Starbucks will appeal their ruling.”

A request for comment has been sent to Starbucks’ corporate communications department.

The Eugene stores that have petitioned to join Workers United are located at 29th & Willamette; Oakway Center; Delta Highway; ERB Memorial Union; 7th & Washington; West 11th & Acorn; Franklin & Villard; and Valley River.

