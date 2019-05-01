If you’ve ever yearned to discuss the scholarly aspects of the rock band, Phish, Oregon State University will accommodate.

A weekend-long academic conference will be held at OSU May 17th through the 19th.

Co-organizer Chryss Allaback says this is the first one dedicated to the band, featuring a variety of perspectives from many different fields.

Credit Brian Bull / KLCC / KLCC Conference co-organizer (and suspected Phish fan), Chryss Allaback.

“Communications, philosophy, economics, religion, all these sorta different disciplines come together," Allaback tells KLCC. "All sort of use Phish as a lens to analyze our culture, our humanity, our subcultures.”

Official sessions range from The Neuroscience of the Jam, to The Role of Phish in Jewish Clergy Spiritual Development.

Copyright 2019, KLCC.