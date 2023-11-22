Research says Oregon Whovians most geeked-out over Doctor Who

The longest-running science fiction show, “Doctor Who” celebrates 60 years on Thursday, Nov. 23, and Oregonians rank among the most fanatical Whovians in the U.S.

Brian Bull / KLCC A little free library in downtown Cottage Grove, Oregon was clearly made by local Whovians.

Gambling.com examined online search activity and compiled Google trends for every state to reach its conclusion.

The British-produced series is about a traveling Time Lord who battles foes like the Daleks and Cybermen across the galaxy (but usually on Earth). The Doctor also regenerates into a new form and personality when mortally injured, which has led to over a dozen different actors to play the role.

The 60th anniversary specials star fan-favorite David Tennant, as well as Neil Patrick Harris. The BBC’s commemorative programs will also introduce Ncuti Gatwa as the newest actor to play The Doctor.

Researchers identified the top 5 keywords related to Doctor Who by search volume, and analyzed search data from the past 12 months for the keywords: “Doctor Who”, “Ncuti Gatwa Doctor Who”, “New Doctor Who”, “Where to Watch Doctor Who”, and “David Tennant Doctor Who.”

The Guinness Book of World Records lists Doctor Who as the longest-running and most successful science fiction series in the world. Fan clubs and cosplayers are active worldwide.

Minnesota and Utah ranked second and third respectively for Whovian frenzy.