Wowzers! Oregon nerds out enough to crack nation's top 10 nerdiest states

If you’re a proud and nerdy Oregonian, pump your plastic Thanos gauntlet into the air and give your best Wookie roar…as our state just placed in the Top 10 for “nerdiest states.”

Building company Lombardo Homes surveyed a thousand people on home decorating, and reviewed popular search terms for each state.

“Nerdiness” in this instance refers to devotion to pop culture themes including the Marvel Comics Universe, Star Wars, Disney, Pokemon, DC Comics, Harry Potter, Doctor Who, Star Trek, Godzilla, Hello Kitty, anime, and many more (though some have argued “geekiness” is more applicable.)

Oregon ranked 10th, with its most popular item being Pendleton’s Star Wars blanket.

Nebraska was the nerdiest state, with Cornhuskers fond of the Minnie Mouse kitchen bowl.

Nearby Nevada was third, with residents wild over the Disneyland Starbucks cup.

To see the full roster of nerdiest states, plus what the top collectibles or decorations are for each one, visit this link.

