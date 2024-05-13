© 2024 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Eugene bookstore says Disney-signed children’s book is headed to local buyer

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published May 13, 2024 at 6:39 AM PDT
Smiling man holding children's book.
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
Scott Landfield of Tsunami Books holds the antique book, "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" that has a handwritten note and autography by Walt Disney inside. He initially estimated the book's value at $20, before he realized it contained the entertainment mogul's signature.

A 1937 first edition of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” signed by Walt Disney himself has sold for an undisclosed amount, according to a Eugene bookstore. 

Scott Landfield of Tsunami Books told KLCC that the book bears Disney's distinctive autograph and a note that says, "To Janet - Some more best wishes. Walt Disney."

The book was put up on eBay for roughly a week. But after no bids, Landfield and its original owner, Janet Moursund, decided to offer a “Mother’s Day deal” to a local woman whose first name also happens to be “Janet.” 

Woman sitting outside.
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
Janet Moursund of Eugene, who first received the 1937 first edition of "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" when she was four-years-old.

The book, published by Grosset & Dunlap Publishers of New York, was released at the same time Walt Disney’s first, full-length animated motion picture hit movie theaters. Its success launched an entertainment empire that has since grown into worldwide theme parks, a corporate brand, and more recently, a streaming service. 

Moursund received the book in 1942 from her uncle and aunt, who visited her family in Edelstein, Illinois. They got Disney to sign it and write a small note to their niece while visiting Los Angeles.

The note and autograph were authenticated twice, by Newport Beach, California firm PSA and renowned Disney authenticator, Phil Sears. Items bearing Disney’s signature –including canceled checks - have gone for up to $5,000. 

Landfield says the 87-year-old children's book will switch hands later this week. He says it’s the “Happiest Mother’s Day on Earth” for both women. 

Copyright 2024, KLCC.
Tags
Arts & Culture DisneyTsunami Booksliterary collections
Brian Bull
Brian Bull is an assistant professor of journalism at the University of Oregon, and remains a contributor to the KLCC news department. He began working with KLCC in June 2016.   In his 27+ years as a public media journalist, he's worked at NPR, Twin Cities Public Television, South Dakota Public Broadcasting, Wisconsin Public Radio, and ideastream in Cleveland. His reporting has netted dozens of accolades, including four national Edward R. Murrow Awards (22 regional),  the Ohio Associated Press' Best Reporter Award, Best Radio Reporter from  the Native American Journalists Association, and the PRNDI/NEFE Award for Excellence in Consumer Finance Reporting.
See stories by Brian Bull
Related Content