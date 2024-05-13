Eugene bookstore says Disney-signed children’s book is headed to local buyer

A 1937 first edition of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” signed by Walt Disney himself has sold for an undisclosed amount, according to a Eugene bookstore.

Scott Landfield of Tsunami Books told KLCC that the book bears Disney's distinctive autograph and a note that says, "To Janet - Some more best wishes. Walt Disney."

The book was put up on eBay for roughly a week. But after no bids, Landfield and its original owner, Janet Moursund, decided to offer a “Mother’s Day deal” to a local woman whose first name also happens to be “Janet.”

Brian Bull / KLCC Janet Moursund of Eugene, who first received the 1937 first edition of "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" when she was four-years-old.

The book, published by Grosset & Dunlap Publishers of New York, was released at the same time Walt Disney’s first, full-length animated motion picture hit movie theaters. Its success launched an entertainment empire that has since grown into worldwide theme parks, a corporate brand, and more recently, a streaming service.

Moursund received the book in 1942 from her uncle and aunt, who visited her family in Edelstein, Illinois. They got Disney to sign it and write a small note to their niece while visiting Los Angeles.

The note and autograph were authenticated twice, by Newport Beach, California firm PSA and renowned Disney authenticator, Phil Sears. Items bearing Disney’s signature –including canceled checks - have gone for up to $5,000.

Landfield says the 87-year-old children's book will switch hands later this week. He says it’s the “Happiest Mother’s Day on Earth” for both women.

