© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Eugene plaque remembers "Frog," local eccentric and jokebook salesman

KLCC | By Nathan Wilk
Published November 2, 2025 at 8:32 PM PST
Attendees at the unveiling ceremony for the plaque, Nov. 2, 2025.
Nathan Wilk
/
KLCC
Attendees at the unveiling ceremony for the plaque honoring Frog, Nov. 2, 2025.

A new plaque in Eugene honors the life of the late jokebook salesman David Henry Miller, better known to locals as “Frog.”

A small crowd gathered at the unveiling Sunday afternoon outside of the Duck Store on 13th Avenue, recounting jokes and sharing stories about one of Eugene's most iconic eccentrics.

Frog, who died last year at age 76, often stood at that site, asking passersby whether they’d read the world’s funniest jokebooks, and giving out free samples. He also sold his books at the Saturday Market and the Oregon Country Fair.

"He was more than an author and a a bookseller. He was an experience," said Bill Goldsmith, a former Saturday Market manager. "He was himself. That's what made him worth remembering, setting an example for people that they can be themselves, too."

Sign reads Frog,1948-2024. "Have you seen the world's funniest joke books?" David Henry Miller, a prominent Eugene street vendor for nearly 40 years, started selling his self-published joke books on the sidewalk outside the University of Oregon bookstore in 1986. Frog's books were well-known for their "groan-worthy" humor and cartoon doodles. After being ticketed for selling his books on the sidewalk with-out a license, Miller sued and in 1994, the Oregon Supreme Court struck down the city law as an unconstitutional limitation on free speech.
Nathan Wilk
/
KLCC
A plaque honoring near the Duck Store on 13th Avenue just outside of the University of Oregon's campus, Nov. 2, 2025.

Frog has now been immortalized with the plaque, which local sculptor Alison Brown designed, and more than 60 community donations helped fund.

The installation includes a QR code which passersby can scan, which will take them to a website with audio recordings of Frog telling some of his "groan-worthy" jokes.

At Sunday's event, David Rogers read a jaunty poem honoring Frog. He said the bookseller was a product of the hippie movement, an author of many jokes in bad taste, and his best friend.

"He was one of a kind," said Rogers. "We're not going to see another Frog. You're not going to see characters like him again."

Eugene resident Tai Pruce-Zimmerman said he grew up in this town, and encountering Frog was an important part of his childhood memories. He said it's been hard to comprehend the vendor's absence from his spot on 13th Avenue since his death.

“I'm very, very glad to know that he is here again," said Pruce-Zimmerman. "And this time, he's here for good."
Tags
Arts & Culture EugeneSaturday MarketOregon Country Fair
Nathan Wilk
Nathan Wilk joined the KLCC News Team in 2022. He is a graduate from the University of Oregon School of Journalism and Communication. Born in Portland, Wilk began working in radio at a young age, serving as a DJ and public affairs host across Oregon.
See stories by Nathan Wilk
Related Content