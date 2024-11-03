Well-known Eugene jokebook author and local character ‘Frog’ has left this mortal coil

David Henry Miller, better known as “Frog,” died Saturday according to his roommate, David Rogers, who posted the news on Facebook Sunday.

Since the late 1980s, Frog has been a Eugene fixture around the University of Oregon campus, Saturday Market, the Oregon Country Fair and other local festivals

Frog was known for his handmade joke books which he sold to passers-by with the well-known line, “Have you seen the funniest joke book the world has ever known?”

Frog was a friendly character with a large gray beard, colorful shirts, and trailer full of his “recycled” joke books which he sold for a dollar a piece.

Rachael McDonald A sampling of some of the more than 100 joke books Frog produced for sale on the streets of Eugene.

Generations of Eugenians have his jokebooks, which he was always happy to sign with a quick sketched self portrait.

Frog was around 76 years old, Rogers told KLCC. He said Frog died in his room during the night. He had had symptoms of Congestive Heart Failure and had recently tested positive for COVID, Rogers said.

