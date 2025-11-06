Probiotic foods pioneer and Grateful Dead enthusiast Chuck Kesey dies at 87

The co-founder of an iconic Eugene business died Thursday.

Chuck Kesey was a probiotic pioneer and co-founder of Springfield Creamery, the maker of Nancy’s Yogurt. For over fifty years, he remained the unofficial “Keeper of the Culture” and personally taste-tested each batch of yogurt.

With his brother, celebrated author Ken Kesey, Chuck tapped into the 1960’s countercultural network. He described some of his experiences to KLCC in 2022.

“We went to really early Grateful Dead Acid Tests," Kesey said. "In the early time, there were 350 people in the crowd. They’d dance all night. It’s a pretty spectacular thing."

Brian Lanker / The Kesey family At Oregon State University in the late 1950s, Chuck studied Dairy Science, where he became fascinated with beneficial bacteria—a radical idea at the time.

The family of Chuck Kesey shared that the beloved patriarch, scientist, storyteller passed away at home surrounded by family. He was 87.

Chuck Kesey was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 65 years, Sue. She died in August 19, 2025.

In a press release, the Kesey family said plans for a memorial service to celebrate Chuck Kesey’s life will be announced at a later date.

To make a gift to the Chuck and Sue Kesey Endowed Scholarship at Oregon State University’s Department of Food Science and Technology, mail to:

OSU Foundation

4238 SW Research Way

Corvallis, OR 97333.

Or donations can be made online at give.fororegonstate.org/PL1Uv3Fkug. Note “Kesey” in the special instructions box.

