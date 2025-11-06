© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Probiotic foods pioneer and Grateful Dead enthusiast Chuck Kesey dies at 87

KLCC | By Tiffany Eckert
Published November 6, 2025 at 5:28 PM PST
Chuck Kesey is pictured in his yard.
The Kesey family
Chuck Kesey died on November 6, 2025 at the age of 87. Born in La Junta, Colorado, to Fred and Geneva Kesey, Chuck moved to Springfield, Oregon, as a child, where his father managed the Eugene Farmers Creamery. He and his brother, Ken Kesey, grew up amid the scent of fresh milk, learning both the art of hard work and the joy of imagination.

The co-founder of an iconic Eugene business died Thursday.

Chuck Kesey was a probiotic pioneer and co-founder of Springfield Creamery, the maker of Nancy’s Yogurt. For over fifty years, he remained the unofficial “Keeper of the Culture” and personally taste-tested each batch of yogurt.

With his brother, celebrated author Ken Kesey, Chuck tapped into the 1960’s countercultural network. He described some of his experiences to KLCC in 2022.

“We went to really early Grateful Dead Acid Tests," Kesey said. "In the early time, there were 350 people in the crowd. They’d dance all night. It’s a pretty spectacular thing."

Chick Kesey looks in microscope.
Brian Lanker
/
The Kesey family
At Oregon State University in the late 1950s, Chuck studied Dairy Science, where he became fascinated with beneficial bacteria—a radical idea at the time.

The family of Chuck Kesey shared that the beloved patriarch, scientist, storyteller passed away at home surrounded by family. He was 87.

Chuck Kesey was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 65 years, Sue. She died in August 19, 2025.

In a press release, the Kesey family said plans for a memorial service to celebrate Chuck Kesey’s life will be announced at a later date. 

To make a gift to the Chuck and Sue Kesey Endowed Scholarship at Oregon State University’s Department of Food Science and Technology, mail to:

OSU Foundation
4238 SW Research Way
Corvallis, OR 97333.

Or donations can be made online at  give.fororegonstate.org/PL1Uv3Fkug. Note “Kesey” in the special instructions box.
Tags
Arts & Culture Chuck KeseySue KeseySpringfield CreameryNancy's Yogurtken kesey
Tiffany Eckert
Tiffany joined the KLCC News team in 2007. She studied journalism at the University of Missouri-Columbia and worked in a variety of media including television, technical writing, photography and daily print news before moving to the Pacific Northwest.
See stories by Tiffany Eckert
Related Content