Most checked-out library books of 2025 in Eugene and Springfield

Eugene Public Library patrons checked out lots of books and things over the course of last year.

KLCC wanted to know what the library's most popular items were in 2025, so we asked Library Director Angela Ocaña.

he responded with a list:

Adult Fiction

“Demon Copperhead,” Barbara Kingsolver

“North Woods,” Daniel Mason

“Tom Lake,” Ann Patchett

New Adult Fiction:



“The Grey Wolf,” Louise Penny

“Tell Me Everything,” Elizabeth Strout

“We Solve Murders,” Richard Osman

Adult Nonfiction:

“An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us,” Ed Yong

“I'm Glad My Mom Died,” Jenette McCurdy

“The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma,” Bessel Van der Kolk

Young Adult Fiction:

“The Cruel Prince,” Holly Black

“Scythe,” Neal Shusterman

“Heir of Fire: A Throne of Glass Novel,” Sarah J. Maas

Young Adult Nonfiction:



“Dungeon Master’s guide”

Children’s Fiction:

“Escape from Mr. Lemoncello's Library,” Chris Grabenstein

“Number the Stars,” Lois Lowry

“Hatchet,” Gary Paulsen

Children’s Picture Book:

“Don't Let the Pigeon Stay Up Late!” Mo Willems

“I’m Dirty!” Kate McMullan

“Pokeìmon. A Friend Like Pikachu!” Rachel Chlebowski

Library of Things:

Mobile Wi-Fi hotspot

Cultural pass: Cascades Raptor Center

Cultural pass: Museum of Natural and Cultural History

Dash robot

Magazine:

The New Yorker

People

The Economist

Movies:

Dune: Part Two

Ted Lasso: The Richmond Way

A Complete Unknown

Springfield Public Library shared their most checked-out items on their Facebook page. Here’s what they shared:

The 5 most checked out books in Adult Fiction were:

“The Crash,” Freida McFadden

“The Waiting,” Michael Connelly

“The Frozen River,” Ariel Lawhon

“The Grey Wolf,” Louise Penny

“The Women,” Kristen Hannah



And in Adult Nonfiction: