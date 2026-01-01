Most checked-out library books of 2025 in Eugene and Springfield
Eugene Public Library patrons checked out lots of books and things over the course of last year.
KLCC wanted to know what the library's most popular items were in 2025, so we asked Library Director Angela Ocaña.
he responded with a list:
Adult Fiction
- “Demon Copperhead,” Barbara Kingsolver
- “North Woods,” Daniel Mason
- “Tom Lake,” Ann Patchett
New Adult Fiction:
- “The Grey Wolf,” Louise Penny
- “Tell Me Everything,” Elizabeth Strout
- “We Solve Murders,” Richard Osman
Adult Nonfiction:
- “An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us,” Ed Yong
- “I'm Glad My Mom Died,” Jenette McCurdy
- “The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma,” Bessel Van der Kolk
Young Adult Fiction:
- “The Cruel Prince,” Holly Black
- “Scythe,” Neal Shusterman
- “Heir of Fire: A Throne of Glass Novel,” Sarah J. Maas
Young Adult Nonfiction:
- “Dungeon Master’s guide”
Children’s Fiction:
- “Escape from Mr. Lemoncello's Library,” Chris Grabenstein
- “Number the Stars,” Lois Lowry
- “Hatchet,” Gary Paulsen
Children’s Picture Book:
- “Don't Let the Pigeon Stay Up Late!” Mo Willems
- “I’m Dirty!” Kate McMullan
- “Pokeìmon. A Friend Like Pikachu!” Rachel Chlebowski
Library of Things:
- Mobile Wi-Fi hotspot
- Cultural pass: Cascades Raptor Center
- Cultural pass: Museum of Natural and Cultural History
- Dash robot
Magazine:
- The New Yorker
- People
- The Economist
Movies:
- Dune: Part Two
- Ted Lasso: The Richmond Way
- A Complete Unknown
Springfield Public Library shared their most checked-out items on their Facebook page. Here’s what they shared:
The 5 most checked out books in Adult Fiction were:
- “The Crash,” Freida McFadden
- “The Waiting,” Michael Connelly
- “The Frozen River,” Ariel Lawhon
- “The Grey Wolf,” Louise Penny
- “The Women,” Kristen Hannah
And in Adult Nonfiction:
- “The Let Them Theory: A Life-changing Tool that Millions of People Can’t Stop Talking About,” Mel Robbins
- “The Serviceberry: Abundance and Reciprocity in the Natural World,” Robin Wall Kimmerer
- “Educated: A Memoir,” Tara Westover
- “Atomic Habits: Tiny Changes, Remarkable Results: An Easy and Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones,” James Clear
- “Between Two Rivers: An Illustrated History of Springfield, Oregon,” Dorothy Valasco