Most checked-out library books of 2025 in Eugene and Springfield

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published January 1, 2026 at 11:00 AM PST
Book return and front entryway, Eugene Public Library.
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
An undated photo of the book return and front entryway at the Eugene Public Library's downtown location.

Eugene Public Library patrons checked out lots of books and things over the course of last year.

KLCC wanted to know what the library's most popular items were in 2025, so we asked Library Director Angela Ocaña.

he responded with a list:

Adult Fiction

  • “Demon Copperhead,” Barbara Kingsolver
  • “North Woods,” Daniel Mason
  • “Tom Lake,” Ann Patchett

New Adult Fiction:

  • “The Grey Wolf,” Louise Penny
  • “Tell Me Everything,” Elizabeth Strout
  • “We Solve Murders,” Richard Osman

Adult Nonfiction:

  • “An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us,” Ed Yong
  • “I'm Glad My Mom Died,” Jenette McCurdy
  • “The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma,”  Bessel Van der Kolk 

Young Adult Fiction:

  • “The Cruel Prince,” Holly Black
  • “Scythe,” Neal Shusterman
  • “Heir of Fire: A Throne of Glass Novel,” Sarah J. Maas

Young Adult Nonfiction:

  • “Dungeon Master’s guide”

Children’s Fiction:

  • “Escape from Mr. Lemoncello's Library,” Chris Grabenstein
  • “Number the Stars,” Lois Lowry
  • “Hatchet,” Gary Paulsen

Children’s Picture Book:

  • “Don't Let the Pigeon Stay Up Late!” Mo Willems
  • “I’m Dirty!” Kate McMullan
  • “Pokeìmon. A Friend Like Pikachu!” Rachel Chlebowski

Library of Things:

  • Mobile Wi-Fi hotspot
  • Cultural pass: Cascades Raptor Center
  • Cultural pass: Museum of Natural and Cultural History
  • Dash robot

Magazine:

  • The New Yorker
  • People
  • The Economist

Movies:

  • Dune: Part Two
  • Ted Lasso: The Richmond Way
  • A Complete Unknown

Springfield Public Library shared their most checked-out items on their Facebook page. Here’s what they shared:

The 5 most checked out books in Adult Fiction were:

  • “The Crash,” Freida McFadden
  • “The Waiting,” Michael Connelly  
  • “The Frozen River,” Ariel Lawhon
  • “The Grey Wolf,” Louise Penny
  • “The Women,” Kristen Hannah

And in Adult Nonfiction:

  • “The Let Them Theory: A Life-changing Tool that Millions of People Can’t Stop Talking About,” Mel Robbins
  • “The Serviceberry: Abundance and Reciprocity in the Natural World,” Robin Wall Kimmerer 
  • “Educated: A Memoir,” Tara Westover
  • “Atomic Habits: Tiny Changes, Remarkable Results: An Easy and Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones,” James Clear
  • “Between Two Rivers: An Illustrated History of Springfield, Oregon,” Dorothy Valasco
Arts & Culture Eugene Public LibrarySpringfield Public LibraryBooks
Rachael McDonald
Rachael McDonald is KLCC’s host for All Things Considered on weekday afternoons. She also is the editor of the KLCC Extra, the daily digital newspaper. Rachael has a BA in English from the University of Oregon. She started out in public radio as a newsroom volunteer at KLCC in 2000.
See stories by Rachael McDonald
